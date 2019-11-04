Re: the Oct. 30 article "Finding a foxhole might be wise for elitists like Warren and me."
Joel Stein claims that elitists and intellectuals such as Elizabeth Warren and himself should control government. Yet they did during the Obama years, which resulted in the slowest economic growth from a recession in our nation's history. Now that Trump has jump-started the economy, do we really want to go back to those slow growth days?
Stein says that Warren, being a "smart, progressive" leader, "has a plan for everything." Her socialistic plans would lead us down the path of socialism as in Venezuela. It is precisely the so-called intellectuals like Stein and Warren, who have no experience in the real world outside of academia and politics, that citizens voted against to elect Trump. Yet progressives have fought to overturn Trump's election by trying to impeach him his whole time in office. Warren and Stein have only the discredited socialistic policies of Karl Marx to offer us. No thanks.
David Pearse
Foothills
