Letter: Answer to previous letter on 09/01/2021

RE: Michael Gerson Column 09/01/2021
The author seems to believe that President Biden should not have pulled US troops out of Afghanistan so quickly despite the fact the US had left them with a fully armed and trained Afghan Army.
The real responsibility rests with the Afghan Government who abandoned the country and the Afghan Army which gave up the capital without a fight. If the Army had maintained control of Kabul and the airport for just two more weeks before they surrendered, the outcome would have been much different and probably another 100,000 people could have been evacuated. Most of these would have been Afghans who assisted the U.S. and our allies.
I applaud President Joe Biden's decision. It was long past due, but he is not responsible for the chaos. The Afghani government is.
Jim Lammers`
Northwest side
