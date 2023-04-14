Sixteenth-century Catholic inquisitors and twenty-first-century Republican anti-abortionists appear to be very similar in their fanaticism, hatred of women, and obsession to persecute anyone who is not subscribed to their ideology. We are, indeed, facing a new witch craze that is deeply irrational, political, and a religious power drive. Both then and today, we live through a paradigm shift determined by new scientific, medical, and philosophical concepts, and it seems that those fighting against any form of abortion for whatever reason are clinging to a highly conservative ideology in order to avoid handling the really urgent matters we face today globally. Trying to ban all abortions, whether medically or ethically necessary, reflects a desperate attempt to hang on to a simplistic, binary worldview determined by traditional patriarchy at a time when society is changing radically. No abortion is an easy thing, but there are many very complex, even painful circumstances, so brutally banning it outright is typical of dictatorial regimes such as Iran or North Korea.