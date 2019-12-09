In the last two week’s hearings of the House Intelligence Committee hearings we found a new and astonishing source of untainted information- Civil Servants! We heard from 10 of them. They all reported on what they had seen and heard and tried to give us the information without bias They left us who watched to interpret the evidence. But there was one solicited comment, “You can't promote principled anti-corruption action without pissing-off corrupt people.” We heard stories of political people who heard evidence, and winced and did nothing , or pretended they did not hear, or pretended they did not understand. And we were showed that they were all kept informed. The Civil Servants showed they did hear, they did understand, and two even reported information to lawyers, who would not testify. The Civil Servants made good notes and they did their duty to tell us the unvarnished truth, and they all deserve medals for valor in this anti-corruption action.
Nevillr Woolf
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.