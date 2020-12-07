Letter: Anti-democracy attempts by Trump. is national not just local

How do Trump supporters in every Blue State, and some formerly Red states, which Biden clearly won, believe the election was a scam, fraud, rigged, stolen, corrupted, criminal, assault on democracy, Hugo Chavez was involved (d: 2013), Venezuela, ballot conspiracy, Republicans excluded from witnessing the count (Fake News), machines switching votes, and sundry additional lies? Why do 52% of Republicans believe Trump won? He also said the coronavirus “is a Democrat Hoax.”
If “fraud” in this election was so widespread, why is it only Republicans complaining and not Democrats? Biden should demand recounts in states he lost. Trump is known for fraud.
This is not unique to Arizona. Many people believe this is only happening in their state, nowhere else. Why? Because Trump told them so, over and over, as he did before and during the 2016 election, against Hillary Clinton, using the same tactics. Constantly blustering about a rigged election and fraud. Remember, “Lock her up!” And, 30,000 (personal) emails. People believed him then, as well.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
