Without citing any specific anti-franchisee actions or statements by Julie Su, the current nominee for Secretary of Labor, Sherri Fishman, claims she is "poses an existential threat to franchise businesses." I am angry at anti-labor, anti-government pundits crying wolf. They make unsubstantiated claims about an impending loss of jobs or businesses to scare people into taking ill-considered action. In this case it is clearly to help her customers, franchising businesses, at the expense of those who labor for small businesses and potentially at the expense of franchisees themselves. All workers deserve the full protection of the labor laws that many workers gave their health and even their lives to get enacted. Franchisees deserve the full protection of contract and labor laws a well. Businesses offering franchises are not the only party to consider in selecting a Secretary of Labor. Don't contact your senators because someone scared you with innuendo. Only contact them if you have all the facts in hand and have a well-reasoned opinion.