 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Anti-maskers, vaccinations
View Comments

Letter: Anti-maskers, vaccinations

  • Comments

Councilman, H.Scott Apley of Dickson city, Texas a suburb of Houston Texas. Apley was critical of vaccines and masks! Was critical of Doctors who supported mask's and vaccines. Called Doctors, " absolute enemies of Free People " He died in late July due to coronavirus! He left a wife and a 7 year old Boy. Oh yeah , he was 30 years old. The Mayor of San Angelo Texas, Caleb Wallace, 30, was a devoted anti-masker! He organized a " Freedom Rally" to put an end to " Covid-19 tyranny " By Aug.25 ,2021 he had been in ICU for 3 week's he died Aug.28,2021. He left 3 little girls, wife expecting their 4th child 09/27/2021. Covid- 19 killed both men!! I feel no sympathy for the Father's, but for the wife's and Children and the Medical Bills they left for the Wives!! Both were selfish and believed lies!!!

David E Leon

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ducey’s hypocrisy

Gov. Ducey has prohibited public schools from mandating the wearing of masks, even threatening financial penalties if they institute such poli…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News