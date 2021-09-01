Letter: Anti-maskers, vaccinations

Councilman, H.Scott Apley of Dickson city, Texas a suburb of Houston Texas. Apley was critical of vaccines and masks! Was critical of Doctors who supported mask's and vaccines. Called Doctors, " absolute enemies of Free People " He died in late July due to coronavirus! He left a wife and a 7 year old Boy. Oh yeah , he was 30 years old. The Mayor of San Angelo Texas, Caleb Wallace, 30, was a devoted anti-masker! He organized a " Freedom Rally" to put an end to " Covid-19 tyranny " By Aug.25 ,2021 he had been in ICU for 3 week's he died Aug.28,2021. He left 3 little girls, wife expecting their 4th child 09/27/2021. Covid- 19 killed both men!! I feel no sympathy for the Father's, but for the wife's and Children and the Medical Bills they left for the Wives!! Both were selfish and believed lies!!!
David E Leon
East side
