Letter: Anti-vaxers

Those individuals refusing the FDA approved Covid vaccine who have never received a flu, pneumonia, or shingles shot are to be understood as valid objectors. On the other, those who have received these shots in the past and still refuse the Covid vaccine must have politics behind their determination. This seems to be a pathetic reason which jeopardizes not only their life but also that of others they may come into contact with. May I say to them "Get a life! Save a life! Get vaccinated!"
Duane Harpet
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.