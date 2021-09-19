 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Anti-vaxers
View Comments

Letter: Anti-vaxers

  • Comments

Those individuals refusing the FDA approved Covid vaccine who have never received a flu, pneumonia, or shingles shot are to be understood as valid objectors. On the other, those who have received these shots in the past and still refuse the Covid vaccine must have politics behind their determination. This seems to be a pathetic reason which jeopardizes not only their life but also that of others they may come into contact with. May I say to them "Get a life! Save a life! Get vaccinated!"

Duane Harpet

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News