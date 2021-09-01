 Skip to main content
Letter: Anti-Vaxxer dies:
Unfortunately there’s more to the story of a Freedom Defender dying from Covid in the Star. Seems Caleb Wallace whose life came to define the revolt against government overreach in Covid-19 restrictions died from Covid. His wife said, “that her husband initially refused to be tested and took unproven home remedies for the virus, including high doses of Vitamin C, zinc, aspirin, and ivermectin a deworming treatment commonly given to livestock and he was so hard-headed that he didn't want to see a doctor because he didn't want to be part of the statistics with COVID tests.” Wallace went so far as to organize two major protests against what he called the “COVID tyranny” of business lockdowns, masks, and vaccinations at one he claimed, “my health has nothing to do with you." After his death, (his wife with three children) started a GoFundMe to help with medical bills. All anti-vaxxers would be wise to instruct family members on how to set up a GoFundMe.

Clyde R. Steele

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

