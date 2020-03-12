Letter: Anti-vaxxers are worry free
Scientists across the globe are struggling to develop a vaccine against the corona virus to end the current scourge that threatens millions of lives even if the fatality rate is only 1%.

But there are fools among us who disdain vaccines against polio, measles, mumps and rubella. Now perhaps they will see what those terrible diseases did to previous generations and change their minds, or hold tight and provide fodder for recurrent corona virus outbreaks in the future.

Vaccines save lives. Vaccinate yourselves and your children.

Mike Epstein, M.D.

Northwest side

Comments may be used in print.

