Letter: Anti-vaxxers

It would be nice to believe that the anti-vaxxers were people who would hold themselves accountable for their actions, and would, should they develop Covid, refuse to be a burden on our health care system, and stay home and treat themselves. Of course, many of them are supporters of Trump, a guy who has never in his life held himself accountable for his own actions. It is no doubt too much to expect any of them to have it in them to be accountable either.
Dave Rollins
Patagonia
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.