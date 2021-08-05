 Skip to main content
Letter: Anti-vaxxers
Letter: Anti-vaxxers

It would be nice to believe that the anti-vaxxers were people who would hold themselves accountable for their actions, and would, should they develop Covid, refuse to be a burden on our health care system, and stay home and treat themselves. Of course, many of them are supporters of Trump, a guy who has never in his life held himself accountable for his own actions. It is no doubt too much to expect any of them to have it in them to be accountable either.

Dave Rollins

Patagonia

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

