Letter: Anti-vaxxers

Polls indicate about 30% of the US population will choose not to get the Covid vaccine, despite the scientific evidence these vaccines are extremely effective, and essentially assure you will not be hospitalized or die from Covid19.
There are many excuses given for avoiding the vaccine, but in the end, they all must include distrust of the irrefutable medical facts. If these anti-vaxxers catch Covid19, and get sick enough to require hospitalization, you can be sure they will have no qualms trusting the medical science that might save their lives. Fortunately, the medical profession operates at higher standards, and they will do everything they can to save your life from Covid, even if you deliberately declined an opportunity to be vaccinated.
Getting the vaccine can save your life, and even if you are younger and not at high risk, you may save the life of someone more vulnerable around you. Getting vaccinated is the intelligent choice.
Richard Cover, M.D.
West side
