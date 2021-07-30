Letter: Anti-Vaxxers

Related to this story
The U.S. Border patrol has already encountered 1,000,000 migrants at the border this Fiscal Year. In the first two weeks of July, there were 1…
So the governor and our director of health don't see the need for mask mandates as COVID-19 rises. We can address this with vaccines. Please t…
How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the…
Since Biden was inaugurated on January 20, there have been 200,000+ Covid related deaths in six months? Is he to blame for those? Of course no…
Re: the July 19 letter "There's no chip in your arm."
I read they are going to put a train in to phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let's not use 19 century technology. Look to the future and b…
Watching the testimony of the Capitol police and the videos from January 6th has caused me to reflect how extraordinarily lucky we are. In the…
Re: the July 18 article "Ducey plays politics with school quarantine."
Re; the July 7 article "Recalls sometimes best option when there's 1-party rule."
