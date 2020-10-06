 Skip to main content
Letter: Antifa is not the problem
To the Editor,

I read with interest Thursday’s front-page article on Antifa. Given the president’s Charlottesville comments about “very fine people on both sides,” his more recent speech in Minnesota praising an all-white audience for its “good genes,” and his clear authoritarian stances, it’s obvious that we should be far more worried about Fa than about Antifa.

Robert Finn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

