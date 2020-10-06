Letter: Antifa is not the problem

To the Editor,
I read with interest Thursday’s front-page article on Antifa. Given the president’s Charlottesville comments about “very fine people on both sides,” his more recent speech in Minnesota praising an all-white audience for its “good genes,” and his clear authoritarian stances, it’s obvious that we should be far more worried about Fa than about Antifa.
Robert Finn
West side
