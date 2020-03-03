Letter: Antiviral Activity of Garlic: Infectious bronchitis virus (IBV); a Coronavirus.

Including raw garlic, uncooked/pureed, in your diet is healthy and has proven Antiviral Activity.
The down side is that your body will emit the odor of garlic...but so what. Small price to pay for helping to stay healthy!
And.....there is "in vitro" evidence that Garlic has antiviral activity against a Coronavirus. Infectious bronchitis virus (IBV) is a coronavirus. Garlic extract had inhibitory effects on IBV in the chicken embryo.
While there is no direct evidence that garlic will inhibit the activity of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and, in fact it may, let us error on the side of caution and include raw/uncooked garlic in our diet!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.