Letter: Antiviral Activity of Garlic: Infectious bronchitis virus (IBV); a Coronavirus.
View Comments

Letter: Antiviral Activity of Garlic: Infectious bronchitis virus (IBV); a Coronavirus.

Including raw garlic, uncooked/pureed, in your diet is healthy and has proven Antiviral Activity.

( https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/1470664 )

The down side is that your body will emit the odor of garlic...but so what. Small price to pay for helping to stay healthy!

And.....there is "in vitro" evidence that Garlic has antiviral activity against a Coronavirus. Infectious bronchitis virus (IBV) is a coronavirus. Garlic extract had inhibitory effects on IBV in the chicken embryo.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4967842/

While there is no direct evidence that garlic will inhibit the activity of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and, in fact it may, let us error on the side of caution and include raw/uncooked garlic in our diet!!

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Walton Needs to Go

Saturday evening, in frustration and anger, I bought a radio. Once again, Bill Walton was “calling” the Wildcats men’s basketball game.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News