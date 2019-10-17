Let's say I was a Republican and voted for Trump even though I knew he bragged about sexually assaulting women. Even though I knew he made fun of a handicapped person. Even though I knew he made false claims about fellow candidates and disparaged a candidates wife about he looks. Falsely accused Ted Cruz's father being part of the Kennedy assignation. Well, I overlooked these minor character flaws and voted for him anyway. Three years latter what do I know? Mexico is not building the wall. I know he is trying to destroy Obama Care with no replacement. We know he lies on a scale unparalleled by any president. Does not believe the Russians interfered in our elections, or believe in global warming. Our allies know they can't depend on us, just ask the Kurds. We know, by his own words he tried to extort the Ukraine for political gain. So, have I learned anything in the past three years?
Fred DiNoto
Southwest side
