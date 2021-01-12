 Skip to main content
Letter: Any moderate voters out there? Sure. Lots of us.
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recently said, "Impeachment . . . will only divide our country more." Can anything be more divisive than ignoring the results of dead bodies on the Capitol floor? Republicans: if you really want something resembling national unity, it's time to join the congressional Democrats this week and pressure Trump to resign or face being removed. Otherwise, some of you will have to pack your bags during the next election cycle and leave Washington. The moderate and independent voters in America are fed up, and we're here to stay.

Robert Robak

East side

