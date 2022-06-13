 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Any regrets?

  • Comments

I wonder if Putin second guesses himself regarding his invasion of Ukraine. This decision, which has not only created a quagmire, has also created a geopolitical shift among formerly neutral European states. In Finland, polls showed support for joining NATO was around 20% pre-invasion. It is now around 80% and growing. A similar public opinion shift is happening in Sweden. This hardly seems "genius" . It will be interesting to see how Putin's North American minister of propaganda Tucker Carlson spins this. Anti-NATO former president Donald Trump can't be happy as NATO's purpose is vindicated. A loyal, obedient Fox News audience awaits the latest messaging from Moscow.

Rick Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fake News; Real Pain

Right-wing politicians constantly remind me that what I see and read in the mainstream media is “fake news.’’ But what I’m seeing lately is RE…

Letter: guns/abortion

Many gun-obsessed republicans convey this or a similar version of it: “We should not ban assault weapons because there will always be assault …

Letter: Nancy Pelosi and Communion

Recently, Nancy Pelosi was denied Holy Communion by Archbishop of San Francisco for her stance on abortion rights. Let's be clear. Pelosi was …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News