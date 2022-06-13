Letter: Any regrets?

I wonder if Putin second guesses himself regarding his invasion of Ukraine. This decision, which has not only created a quagmire, has also created a geopolitical shift among formerly neutral European states. In Finland, polls showed support for joining NATO was around 20% pre-invasion. It is now around 80% and growing. A similar public opinion shift is happening in Sweden. This hardly seems "genius" . It will be interesting to see how Putin's North American minister of propaganda Tucker Carlson spins this. Anti-NATO former president Donald Trump can't be happy as NATO's purpose is vindicated. A loyal, obedient Fox News audience awaits the latest messaging from Moscow.