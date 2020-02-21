Letter: Anyone as tired of this as me?
View Comments

Letter: Anyone as tired of this as me?

Childish bickering and name calling without debating or an end in sight. Only a few I recall. Friends Republicans and Candidates: ”Little Marco” Rubio, “Lyin’ Ted”, “The Three Stooges”; Mark Sanford, Joe Walsh, Bill Weld, “Sloppy Steve” Bannon, “Wacky nut job” Ann Coulter, “Mr. Magoo” and “Dumb Southerner” Jeff Sessions. Foreign leaders: “My favorite dictator” President of Egypt, “Little Rocket Man” North Korean, “Britain Trump” Boris Johnson, “Juan Trump” Mexico President.

The enemy list goes on and on: “Little Michael Bloomberg”, ”Crazy Hillary, Crooked Hillary, Heartless Hillary, Lyin' Hillary”, “SleepyCreepy Joe, Very slow sleepy Joe”, etc. and the long media list.

Way beyond sophomoric our President, our World Leader continues his tweets, antics, name calling and embarrassing behavior while fear keeps the adults that should call him out for it cringing in the corners. I’m so tired of it, please give a ballot, Mickey Mouse is looking really good.

Walter Rhudy

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also kno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News