Letter: Anyone as tired of this as me?

Childish bickering and name calling without debating or an end in sight. Only a few I recall. Friends Republicans and Candidates: ”Little Marco” Rubio, “Lyin’ Ted”, “The Three Stooges”; Mark Sanford, Joe Walsh, Bill Weld, “Sloppy Steve” Bannon, “Wacky nut job” Ann Coulter, “Mr. Magoo” and “Dumb Southerner” Jeff Sessions. Foreign leaders: “My favorite dictator” President of Egypt, “Little Rocket Man” North Korean, “Britain Trump” Boris Johnson, “Juan Trump” Mexico President.
The enemy list goes on and on: “Little Michael Bloomberg”, ”Crazy Hillary, Crooked Hillary, Heartless Hillary, Lyin' Hillary”, “SleepyCreepy Joe, Very slow sleepy Joe”, etc. and the long media list.
Way beyond sophomoric our President, our World Leader continues his tweets, antics, name calling and embarrassing behavior while fear keeps the adults that should call him out for it cringing in the corners. I’m so tired of it, please give a ballot, Mickey Mouse is looking really good.
Walter Rhudy
Northeast side
