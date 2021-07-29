 Skip to main content
Letter: Anyone for Kool Aide?
Letter: Anyone for Kool Aide?

Apparently the majority of Republican Senators and member of Congress have drank the Kool Aide served by Donald Trump. They claim Trump's two biggest lies are gospel: First that Trump won the 2020 election and second that the January 6th assault on the US Capitol, and the Capitol and Metro Police defending that symbol of our democracy was a "love fest' not an insurrection.

Not only did they drink, they want the rest of the world to swallow these lies. The claims of the first without proof, defeated in over 50 lawsuits and denying the second contrary to countless videos that clearly show it was anything but a love fest is hard to comprehend.

What will it take for the followers of a man , whose very words and actions are more akin to a mob boss than a former US President, to recognize reality?

Dave Glicksman

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

