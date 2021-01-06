Letter: Apathetic Response to an Invasion

There is a war going on in America. The enemy we are facing doesn't care if you are a democrat or a republican or even a political atheist. This enemy has infiltrated our lands “from sea to shining sea.” The enemy is COVID-19, and it is killing one American every 3 seconds. So why, when we have the best military in the world, are we not using it to fight this enemy? Why hasn't the National Guard in every state been activated to handle the logistics of distributing the vaccine and vaccinating the public? Why aren't field hospitals being set-up in all municipalities that are short of hospital beds and staff? It does no good to have a “weapon of mass destruction” to fight this enemy if we are unwilling or unable to use it.
Terri Hicks
Northwest side
