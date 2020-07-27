Letter: Apocalypse USA?
Babies in migrant detention without their family? People cherry picked off the streets and whisked away in unmarked cars? Police malfeasance? Children disappearing, sold secretly for their human body parts, children forced into sex trade or gangs?

Is this the United States?

If we just sit back and shrug, believing that someone else will take care of resolving these atrocities, nothing will ever change fast enough. We are all a part of this time in history. We are all to be held accountable.

Oh, one last word, while we are out wearing our masks, let's take some extra masks along, or bandannas to hand out to the homeless and to the lost children, when we find them.

Susana Manzana

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

