Letter: Apocalypse?

As fires, hurricanes, draughts, and flooding become the stuff of our daily lives, we find ourselves bombarded by a confluence of disasters that journalists have referred to as 'apocalyptic' in nature. 'Apocalyptic' in common usage is often used to suggest the imminence of a cosmic cataclysm or the end of the world as we know it.
It is interesting, however, to look at the Greek root of the word apocalypse (apokalupsis) which is defined as "an unveiling; the laying bare of a truth; a manifestation," which suggests something we need to consider as we try to make sense of the disasters bombarding the nation right now.
In light of the Greek meaning, the question then becomes, What might this confluence of disasters be trying to lay bare (both literally and figuratively) for us that we need to come to terms with - before the more common understanding of the word 'apocalypse' fully kicks in?
Karen Borek, PhD
