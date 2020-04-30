Letter: Appalling letter to the editor published!
Letter: Appalling letter to the editor published!

At times i wonder if anyone at the editor’s office even reads the letters before publishing them. This morning was one of those times. Under the title “we can disagree without insulting the other side” the editor published a letter lamenting the “insult” implied by another letter to a large portion of the Trump supporters. The letter writer of course ignores that the tone of incivility has bern a trademark of the current president who since the start of his campaign has publicly and explicitly insulted in writing on Twitter 598 places people and things. This president uses his rallies as a forum for insults. That the Star would publish such obfuscation of reality is unforgivable.

Stefano Roberto Sergi

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

