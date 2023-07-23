If you think Putin is great, you will love the Republican plan for governing in 2025 It will do away with checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of the President. He will control government agencies and their agendas and strip employment protections from the Civil Service. It gives him the power to withhold funds from any agency that goes against his agenda. Loyalty will replace competence. Since he would control the FCC, any media outlet that doesn't adhere to the party line would be eliminated. Since he would be in control of DOJ, any dissent would be crushed. Laws protecting clean air and water would be eliminated if they cut into corporate profits. Pay attention to what the Republicans are saying. The party of small government is now the party of authoritarianism.