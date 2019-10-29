Re. Stuart Sellinger's question of what appeal about Trump.
Trump's appeal is simple. I am pro-US in all things. I don't get my interpretation of events from CNN, MSNBC, et.al., I actually do my own research. In such, I have found that the leading news sources, at best, interpret events in favor of Democrats, and, at worst, flat out lie. I have read the Ukraine transcript, and have actually looked for source showing Trump's lies, misogyny, racism, etc. All I have found is extremely strained and twisted logic to interpret any of it against Trump. Trump expresses America First and Foremost. He is going the direction I think an American President should. He is not trying to destroy a system that has been the best in the world for the past 250 years. Until he changes direction, he has my support.
William Werries
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.