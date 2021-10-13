 Skip to main content
Letter: Appeal to Independents
Letter: Appeal to Independents

Re: the Oct. 11 article "We must protect our democracy — now."

As noted by Bette Immel in her op ed about protecting OUR democracy, it is incumbent for all reasonable and thoughtful citizens, particularly Independents not aligned with any party, to vote against any politician who believes in Trump's Big Lie and voted for bills designed to suppress the vote.

For who we are as Americans, no issue is more important than preserving the world's oldest democracy.

Mitchell Anderson

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

