Letter: Appeasement of Iran?

A writer submitted a letter about appeasing Iran with the restarted nuclear deal originated by President Obama. The US has had nuclear treaties with Russia,(USSR) for more than 50 years. The US protects it's citizens lives and any country with one nuclear weapon hitting a US city, is assured annihilation of its country. That is deterrence. However one American city is one too many. The US and Russia have been in a trust and verify position, as would Iran. The biggest appeasement danger in our country is Mitch McConnel and the GOP cow towing to a certain ex president. The appeasement danger is from within our own borders.
Frank Montez
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.