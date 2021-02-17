Letter: Appeasement? You decide.

Mitch McConnell has displayed again his tactical political brilliance, but at what cost? While he had control of the Senate, he said the impeachment trial could not begin until after January 19, i.e. after the Inauguration. Now he justifies his vote to acquit on the basis that Trump is out of office. In effect, he created the situation, and now uses that situation to justify his position. Like the story of the young man who shot his parents and then asked the court for mercy because he was an orphan.
And, to top it off, he acknowledged that Trump did incite the insurrection, as charged. What a hypocritical, amoral weakling!
History shows that evil must be confronted, sooner or later. Republicans have often accused Democrats of "appeasement". The GOP itself has just faced its own Munich, and has failed. It took a pass, and is hoping for the best. I have a sense that all of us will discover how well that will go.
Gene Griffiths
East side
