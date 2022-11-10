Letter: Appeasement

Appeasement. Chamberlain thought the insatiably voracious liar named Adolph Hitler could be appeased by "letting him have" a part of Czechoslovakia called the Sudetenland that bordered on Germany because he needed it, wanted it etc. That was "peace in our time" which lasted a nanosecond before Hitler decided he wanted Austria, then Poland...and on and on. Ring a bell in our time? Putin just wanted, needed... Georgia, Crimea; then he needed all of Ukraine. What's next if we don't continue to stand firm and resist with the Ukrainians: Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania? Well maybe it won’t affect us. Does it rhyme?