Letter: Appeasement

“History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.” Attributed to Mark Twain:

Appeasement. Chamberlain thought the insatiably voracious liar named Adolph Hitler could be appeased by "letting him have" a part of Czechoslovakia called the Sudetenland that bordered on Germany because he needed it, wanted it etc. That was "peace in our time" which lasted a nanosecond before Hitler decided he wanted Austria, then Poland...and on and on. Ring a bell in our time? Putin just wanted, needed... Georgia, Crimea; then he needed all of Ukraine. What's next if we don't continue to stand firm and resist with the Ukrainians: Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania? Well maybe it won’t affect us. Does it rhyme?

The old quasi-pro-Nazi, anti-Semitic America First lingo of Charles Lindbergh and Henry Ford continues with Trump and his MAGA followers.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

