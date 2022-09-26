Letter: Apples and Oranges

Republicans reacted with outrage after President Biden’s portrayal of MAGA ideology as a threat to democracy, often characterizing the Democratic party as Marxist, socialist, communist. V-Dem, which studies political parties globally, has tracked the behavior of both parties for 20+ years. During that time, the Republican party has moved from being a typical center-right party into the illiberal camp that includes far-right autocratic parties. The Democratic party has remained a center-left party.
V-Dem downgraded US democracy, primarily because of Republican attacks on small “d” democratic norms, ie. voting restrictions, denial of election results, and demonization of opponents, while concluding that the Democratic party still upholds these norms. Current Democratic candidates are primarily moderates; a large number of Republican candidates are MAGA. There is no symmetry in the effects of the MAGA wing and the progressive wing on their respective parties and policies.
Barbara Hall
Midtown
