Often, it is said, "Apples do not fall from the tree". In the context of impeachment and the presidential family, this quote could be applied. What about an apple grafted to an apple tree? Normally, but these are not normal times, I do not condone judging the first lady, but.... She misrepresented her university education. She supports an anti-bulling program, but "forgets" to whom she is married. She does not appear to be an equal partner in that marriage, she is an attachment. She is an attractive women, but too mature to be eye candy. Has everyone forgotten that coat or jacket that read: You think I care?
One should be thoughtful when getting married. Was her marriage based on affection or something else? Should her English be more fluent?
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.