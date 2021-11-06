Letter: Appreciation for Congressman Gallego

Re: the Oct. 26 article "UN says that greenhouse gas levels hit record."
I am a co-leader of the Tucson chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby, a non-profit, non-partisan group of thousands of citizens worldwide. A U.N. analysis reports we are not moving quickly enough to reduce greenhouse gases. We must quickly accelerate away from fossil fuels and carbon emissions. The best way to do that is to make carbon emissions more expensive by placing a fee on carbon, rebating that fee to the citizenry, requiring importers to pay a comparable fee and exempting farmers, who use enormous amounts of fossil fuel to produce food, from the fee. It is a fair, effective, and durable way to avert environmental disaster and is the essence of HR-2307, a resolution that now has 86 co-sponsors in the House.
Congressman Ruben Gallegos is the first Arizona representatives to become one of them. My deepest thanks to him for supporting this House Resolution which has the backing of economists, corporations, faith leaders, environmentalists, and ordinary citizens. Mr. Gallegos needs to be joined by Congressional representatives Grijalva, Kirkpatrick and O’Halleran.
Mike Carran
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.