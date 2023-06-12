Do 36% of Americans approve unfettered public access to military weapons; or approve having their voting rights restricted so that only one specific political party will, rather than can, win an election; or approve the culture wars that unfairly restrict life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all citizens; or approve the “new” methodology of how American history is currently presented in many public schools in which one specific political party controls the state governments; or approve a former president (that would be Trump) who has no problem lying to the American people and will not (or cannot) follow proper procedures?