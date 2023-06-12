Do 36% of Americans approve unfettered public access to military weapons; or approve having their voting rights restricted so that only one specific political party will, rather than can, win an election; or approve the culture wars that unfairly restrict life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all citizens; or approve the “new” methodology of how American history is currently presented in many public schools in which one specific political party controls the state governments; or approve a former president (that would be Trump) who has no problem lying to the American people and will not (or cannot) follow proper procedures?
Let us not restrict this approval process to one political party or to the current president.
Craig Whaley
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.