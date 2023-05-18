As I watch the news and read the paper I see stories about Joe Bidens low approval rating(36%). But then I question are there 36% of Americans who want unfettered access to by 6M unknown migrants. Are there 36% of Americans who like paying $5/gal of gas. Are there 36% of Americans who approve of our exit from Afghanistan or the mission creep in Ukraine. Are 36% of Americans happy with the inflation in the price of food, gas, electricity, etc. Are there 36% of Americans that approve of the culture wars that affect selection of key cabinet members and judges. Do 36% of Americans approve of an absentee president who hides from the public and the press and routinely gets 4 Pinocchios on his stories.