Letter: APRIL SHOWERS
Never mind castrating protected lands, nevermind giving Clorox a medicinal advantage over other household products, nevermind demolishing and devastating miles of desert border, nevermind separating families and losing track of infants and children, nevermind setting the record for golf outings while POTUS.... let's concentrate on the federal mandate just passed to require all showers, fountains and faucets to gush with amazing forces never experienced by mankind.

Ignore allowing the pandemic of the new world to run rampant, or

firing competant department heads, or pardoning confessed white collar crooks and forever casting asperions at media, technology brainiacs and even world reknowned medical experts.

NO NO NO CELEBRATE ALL THROUGHOUT THE LAND!!! we are gettin ultra doused in our own showers and tubbies. Our dishes will be cleaner, our cars shinier, our lawns verdant and pools bluer.

REJOICE in this hoax of a holiday season as we remain confined to quarters, hermits, shut ins scared for our lives. Hundreds of years in the future history will reveal WE WERE HOSED by 45.

BAIRD THOMPSON

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

