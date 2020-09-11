Letter: Apropos Quote

Consider this passage from "The Ragged Edge of Night" by Olivia Hawker:
"Nothing is so unworthy of a civilized nation as allowing itself to be governed, without opposition, by an irresponsible clique that has yielded to base instinct. It is certain that today, every honest (American) is ashamed of his government. Who among us has any conception of the dimensions of shame that will befall us and our children when one day the veil has fallen from our eyes and the most horrible crimes - crimes that infinitely outdistance every human measure - reach the light of day?"
Larry Holcomb
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!