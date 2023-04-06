This is in response to a recent opinion piece about the proposal of a national gun as a symbol of the USA in our House Representatives.
The Solution to Gun Violence
by Stella Miles
March 2023
Declare a national gun of the USA.
Why didn’t I think of that?!?!!
And, of course, it must be
the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.
Thanks to four brave GOP reps
(Wonder how much the NRA
donated to their campaigns?)
who are sponsoring this bill
in our House of Representatives.
They saw a need and were unafraid
to fulfill it – the perfect solution
to gun violence. Parents
will be proud to say their child
was killed by our National Gun.
This symbol will give them solace.
Thoughts and prayers from these
four are with the parents...
The Statue of Liberty weeps.
George and Tom and Abe and Teddy
hide their countenances
as Mount Rushmore crumbles.
The Liberty Bell cracks a little more.
Stella Miles
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.