This is in response to a recent opinion piece about the proposal of a national gun as a symbol of the USA in our House Representatives.

The Solution to Gun Violence

by Stella Miles

March 2023

Declare a national gun of the USA.

Why didn’t I think of that?!?!!

And, of course, it must be

the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Thanks to four brave GOP reps

(Wonder how much the NRA

donated to their campaigns?)

who are sponsoring this bill

in our House of Representatives.

They saw a need and were unafraid

to fulfill it – the perfect solution

to gun violence. Parents

will be proud to say their child

was killed by our National Gun.

This symbol will give them solace.

Thoughts and prayers from these

four are with the parents...

The Statue of Liberty weeps.

George and Tom and Abe and Teddy

hide their countenances

as Mount Rushmore crumbles.

The Liberty Bell cracks a little more.

Stella Miles

West side