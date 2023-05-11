Why do any eligible U.S. citizens wish to own an AR-15 style rifle? If it is to protect themselves, then why would not other gun options suffice? From what I have read, the original weapon was intended for war. An ER Doctor described its damage to the human body in terms that suggest flesh and bone cannot be repaired while a “simple” 45 caliber wound might be. Some voters will allow one topic to decide their vote. Abortion, for example. Personally, I have decided that this topic of allowing, or not, ownership of a hideous AR-15 style weapon is worthy of determining my election vote. My thought is to outlaw such a weapon and for our government to purchase, at a reasonable price, all existing AR-15 style weapons from our citizen owners, including ammunition, and ship them all to the Ukrainian government using funds already allocated for that purpose.