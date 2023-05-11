Why do any eligible U.S. citizens wish to own an AR-15 style rifle? If it is to protect themselves, then why would not other gun options suffice? From what I have read, the original weapon was intended for war. An ER Doctor described its damage to the human body in terms that suggest flesh and bone cannot be repaired while a “simple” 45 caliber wound might be. Some voters will allow one topic to decide their vote. Abortion, for example. Personally, I have decided that this topic of allowing, or not, ownership of a hideous AR-15 style weapon is worthy of determining my election vote. My thought is to outlaw such a weapon and for our government to purchase, at a reasonable price, all existing AR-15 style weapons from our citizen owners, including ammunition, and ship them all to the Ukrainian government using funds already allocated for that purpose.
James Reaves
Foothills
People are also reading…
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.