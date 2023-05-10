The writer was spot on. I am a veteran of 32 years in the Army National Guard Arizona. The only difference between the M-16m, I qualified and the and an AR-15, is a M16 can be switched to fully automatic fire. The M16 was designed to wound the enemy so severely as to take the enemy soldier out of the fight. The small bullet .223 and large cartridge gives the bullet a velocity of 5500ft/second. The bullet does tumble inside the body shredding muscle and tissue. As such this weapon could not be used for hunting such as deer; as the tumbling bullet also fragments and metal would be spread throughout the deer. The AR15 is so easy to shoot, I could train someone to marksman level in an hour. The ease of shooting this deadly weapon accurately is why it is the choice of mass shooters. The letter writer was spot on.