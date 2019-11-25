In a recent trail, the judge stated that some lives are worth more than others. This statement troubles me. Our founding father’s declared that all men are created equal. Elitists and others criticize this view. Do our accomplishments and accumulation of things add to our value? How, we come in and leave with nothing. Views that men are not created equal have resulted in such atrocities as the holocaust. But every rule has its exception. Here it is the eternal Son of God. Jesus Christ the Maker of Heaven and Earth, born of a virgin, crucified as a sacrifice for sin, resurrected and now seated at God's right hand. He is King of Kings and Lord of Lords, and He shall reign forever. The Book of Hebrews describes him as better in every way – better than all religious figures; instituted a better covenant based on better promises and bought with a better sacrifice- Himself. He is truly worthy.
Daniel Powers
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.