Letter: Are fetuses people?

The Unborn Victims of Violence Act of 2004 (PS 108-212) states that anyone guilty of killing or injuring the fetus of a pregnant women during any one of approximately 60 crimes is guilty of fetuscide and could be sentenced up to life in prison.

Abortion is the willful termination of an unwanted pregnancy. Abortionists say that a fetus is not a person.

The main crux of the issue is whether or not a fetus is a person. If a fetus is not a person, the Unborn Victim of Violence Act (2004) is unconstitutional. If a fetus is considered a person, abortion should be illegal.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

