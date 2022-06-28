Letter: Are people stupid enough to vote radicals back in?

Why are so many people predicting a massive wave of Radical MAGA Party candidate victories this November?

After four years of authoritarianism leading toward total fascism; leading to an attempted coup on the United States of America; an investigation now showing his complete disdain for the country and its people; lie after lie (including the Big One), with absolutely none of the promised evidence; repeated comments showing his racism, misogyny, arrogance; showing a complete lack of compassion and comprehension, why are so many dissidents pursuing fascist surrogates in state and federal offices?

This phony new extremist party seeks to upend the past 246 years of American history (which the Radical MAGA Party is trying to outlaw through CRT control)by placing hundreds of “Manchurian Candidates” in political positions. People who will follow their anti-American, criminal ex-president into the nadir, with no platform or agenda.

Do you really want four more years of MAGA rule with more rights removed? Then vote BLUE, while you can still vote!

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

