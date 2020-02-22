Letter: Are religious Christians more perfect than others

Re: the Feb. 17 article "A pro-lifer isn't morally obligated to vote for Trump."
Michael Gerson showed that voting for a pro-choice candidate is okay, even if you’re pro-life. It’s really quite simple. If they have proven themselves honorable and trustworthy, and you share many of the same ethics and dreams for family, friends and country. If you believe they will work for people kind, not just the wealthy those who contribute), they may be worth it.
If you are using this hypocritical basis of religion, how can Catholics justify their support of proven adulterers, blasphemers, Catholics and Christians, with tattoos, who play golf on the Sabbath day (not what’s meant by “keep it hole-y”), kill (unless he’s a Muslim or Jew or Black or Mexican?), vandalize churches and synagogues, steal/embezzle (or con or cheat), bear false witness (lie before Congress or in a court), covet our neighbors’ and fellow man’s land, riches, property, people.
A Good Christians doesn’t ogle “beautiful women,” especially his own daughter, brag about it, and then claim Christian values.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
