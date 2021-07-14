 Skip to main content
Letter: Are the January 6, rioters good people?
Letter: Are the January 6, rioters good people?

Former president Trump has called the January 6, rioters at the US Capital: "Good People". Is he right? From the reports I've seen about the people involved, they were, and likely still are 'largely good people'. Does the fact that they were largely law-abiding make a case for their being innocent of the riot charges? From experience we know that bad people occasionally do good things, and that good people do bad things. We also know that in order to deter 'bad actions', the bad actors should be punished.

These good people were encourage to do bad acts/riots by a criminal. The criminal is still on the loose and seeking office. People who support criminals, are as responsible for the criminal's actions as the criminal is. These good citizens are culpable.

Vincent Allen

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

