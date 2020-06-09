Letter: Are there any truly white people in America?
Letter: Are there any truly white people in America?

As people discover their DNA, we are finding that our family history is more diverse than we thought. America has always been a melting pot of peoples. I have passed for white my whole life. My birth certificate says my father was white, but my mother's Race was Italian. My skin is not the beautiful olive of my mother, but the very white of my father, and so I pass. I am not Black, and can only begin to understand what it feels like to always be on guard, to never feel safe, to never know for sure that I am being seen for my ability, my knowledge, my talent, my humanity, but rather for my skin color. Red and yellow, black and white, all are precious in His sight. We are all God's children. Isn't it time we starting acting like it?

FM Westra

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

