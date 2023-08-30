So called pro-life legislators care about the fetus but lose interest in the child and especially the woman. Conservatives appose expanding Medicaid which would provide for the child’s health care needs for years to come. Some remove people from Medicaid. Republicans gut the public school system which would provide for the child’s educational needs and future financial independence. If the child has mental or physical problems resources should be provided for its special needs. How about supporting adequate and low cost child care. Do they expect the woman to drop out of school or quit her job? Will the mother and child then be on welfare. If you call yourself pro-life be pro all of life. These pro post fetal life programs will require resources. Republicans are keen to cut programs and taxes in their bid for smaller government.