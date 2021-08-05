 Skip to main content
Letter: Are Vaccine Distributions Tilted to Pfizer/Moderna?
I am vaccine hesitant, but realize that I will be forced into getting the vaccine at some point. My largest hesitation has to do with the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines, as they are utilizing experimental processes that affect our RNA. However the availability of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Tucson is almost non-existent. If you go to the Vaccine search engine for the CDC, zero locations of the fifty within a ten mile radius of Oro Valley have vaccines. Either everyone in Oro Valley has chosen the J&J vaccine, making the availability scarce, or the numbers of doses have been minimized in order to force people into the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines. It is moves like this that erodes the trust of the people who have yet to get vaccinated.

Kevin Marschke

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

