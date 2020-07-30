Letter: Are we doomed?

Benny Johnson, “Black Lives Mattor” leader on Twitter: “If this country doesn't give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.. I could be speaking figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.”
The major problem with this kind of wild talk is that he doesn’t identify 'what we want' in any way that his wish can be satisfied. Hence, no matter what we do they will say it's not ‘what we want.’ Are we doomed to year after year of violent protests?
CHARLES JOSEPHSON
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
