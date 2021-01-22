Letter: Are We Factchecking the New Guy?

Star readers seek out the full page, weekly fact-check articles that place the utterances of our president the under the scrutiny of the Fourth Estate microscope. This subscriber assumes that your journalistic integrity will dictate continuing the noble tradition for the new occupant of the Oval Office.
Let’s start with the incumbent’s breathtaking insight that the vaccine production can be expanded by using the military’s procurement priority privilege.
Fact: Operation Warp Speed accelerated vaccine manufacturing eighteen times by selectively applying the Defense Production Act to help manufacturers secure the raw material and components necessary to produce COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.